Another record day in new coronavirus infections

More
Harvard researchers are warning that at least five states with severe outbreaks of the virus should shut down immediately. ABC News' Megan Tevrizian reports.
2:31 | 07/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Another record day in new coronavirus infections

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:31","description":"Harvard researchers are warning that at least five states with severe outbreaks of the virus should shut down immediately. ABC News' Megan Tevrizian reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"71709445","title":"Another record day in new coronavirus infections","url":"/WNN/video/record-day-coronavirus-infections-71709445"}