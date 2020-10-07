On the Arizona frontlines, where first responders are battling a COVID-19 crisis COVID-19 cases are rising in Arizona, particularly in the Phoenix suburb of Maryvale. As firefighters and EMTs respond to more calls, test sites and hospitals become increasingly strained.

US hits 3 million COVID-19 cases Arizona, Florida and South Carolina are the three places with the most growing number of COVID-19 cases in the world, triggering a testing crisis in the U.S.