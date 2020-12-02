Transcript for From refugee to video game developer

For most of his young life 25 year old while Mya and spent it as a refugee. There with a time he had never even seen a computer much less a video game. And Oakland Museum opened last complexion of the just awful and then I'm I don't know that if. That's because mine are extremely quiet south Sudan's decades long civil war in 1993. His mother pregnant when he was born before they reach the camps in northern Uganda. It was his home for the next 22 years. To plays well like cumin and his opportunity it is like being locked in and done plays and lot of people think that you know. And refugee camps a temporary place to slam win golf company has an agreement came country now has not amino for 22 years. It thinks it's a common home this. Camps technology not easily accessible one day in 2007. Money and a late either something he'd never seen before a computer. He was captivated. I came to mind nominally. Holland via computer and chinook in the end to a lot of things you and I. What are you going to do and then there's no peninsula you can Leon there's no money for you can point us to buy. There's no prison where you can turn to computer and there's no. Millions of thing that actually Jose I think I was crazy for asking that. Not crazy at all defeated planted. Myers mother secretly spent three years the saving 300 dollars at the can't sing stress to find her son his first computer. He meant him my our you don't laugh. I made that decision because now look what that's new and it's and anything from here. Am I and I got to come and ideals and yeah money's nice he's hot and you simply and he wanted his wife us compare like my name who most need. With no Internet and no electricity to charge the computer my and walked three hours to and from a UN camp with a generator. A teen at the time Meyer's attention quickly turned to video games with a friend downloaded Grand Theft Auto to happen again though I like to me. I felt the allies and Apollo gain. So he decided to create his own salaam which means peace in Arabic B game something differ from his daily reality of war and violence. With the player in the shoes of a refugee is DP war torn country Mayer's mother inspired the main character. I don't know something my mom being thrown into and it's an innocent. And something on the Internet. Myers first audience of people on the refugee camp he uploaded it to FaceBook. It quickly went viral please take a look 26 million people watched when Mario was named a global gaming citizens at between eighteen deem it awards for his positive approach to gaming machine and former MBA player and fellow south Sudanese who all being honored him with an award for achievement in representing the south Sudanese I asked. Now my and is working to bridge. The virtual world with the real world when the option of buying from convenient connection to find someone enough to come from. When combined Madison Indian Ocean maximum in from just means. You play in the game you know just. Buying Taipei can find someone in your life at home and then came by just paying union. The former refugee now living in Washington DC leave his own company to new games creating a new category he calls. Gaming for good. Poland for him because an action in light mainland. And and and and the people a lot of people as an agent in 1990 continued engagement in being willing to give in USO Nathanson and to me enlighten nine. And that's because now. I quote. And Damon on the boat from then on it was too convenient time to become so Nathanson. I mayflower and mayans video game salaam will be released this summer through his partnership with FaceBook game. This is Blake surely this is that this is worry thing nothing isn't possible the resilience. The brilliance of this man is unbelievable yeah incredible journey and seen black and brown people especially during this Black History Month not only beat the odds that really excel. And give back means so much there. And it's crazy because I mean this is going to be completely impact but because the stats say that eight and ten teenagers right now own. A gaming console or have access to one so. A lot of kids are going to be playing that small dams from yes.

