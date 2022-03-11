Remembering Estelle Harris

From her performances on "Seinfeld" to Mrs. Potato in the "Toy Story" movies, Estelle Harris left behind a legacy of laughter, showcasing her unrivaled flair for high-volume hilarity.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live