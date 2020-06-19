Transcript for Remembering Jean Kennedy

Jean Kennedy Smith was the eighth of nine Kennedy children. Helps you to. Hannity keep your sense of humor about certain things you politics. Her father introducing a deep patriotism to the whole family from a very young age. He taught us very much that that we were very lucky. That we should make contribution to our country if we were very fortunate to live in America. In her early years Jeanne proving quite the matchmaker she introduced a friend from school Jacqueline Bouvier des. To her brother Jack and she also introduced apple to Bobby and Joan to Teddy three of her Brothers marrying her friends. After starting a family of her own Smith became the first Kennedy woman of her generation. To take on a political job more than simply hitting the campaign trail for her brother's. President Clinton naming her ambassador to Ireland in 1993. Where she played a pivotal role in the NORTHERN IRELAND peace process she later be honored but that's when he tenant medal of freedom for it. Genome was as vital issue was unconventional. Helping brave men and women find the courage to see past the scars of violence and mistrust. And come together to forge a lasting. Peace gene passing away in her New York City apartment at 92 years old. In 1974 gene founded the VS say an international arts education and disability organization with the Kennedy Center which is still thriving today. She also leaves behind four kids and seven grant case quite the legacy there thank you will.

