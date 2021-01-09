Transcript for Remnants of Hurricane Ida take aim at Northeast

New aerial video showing the total destruction across parts of southern Louisiana in the wake of hurricane Qaeda piles of twisted metal and homes left in ruin. After another night in the dark despair is growing and so or the long lines for gas needed for generators the governor flying over Saint John parish west of New Orleans. Were more than 800 people have been rescued. There's no water and power here could be Al for a longer than a month. Please don't come home before they tell you that it's time in the town of grand isle conditions even worse. Official now saying the entire town is covered in three feet of sand. 40% of the structures they estimate. Early to completely destroyed with all our. Maybe just a wall standing up on that building ABC's mad gunman flew over the port that took the biggest hit during the storm. It is important not to let that 170 compiled we've got to put reported differently when it hit the that hope not. Obliterated. A New Orleans there's hope that some power will be restored beginning today just as a heat there's down feel like temperatures are expected to hit 105. Degrees today. But 18100 miles of transmission lines remain out of service. The race to restore power already taking two lives to electric company workers and Alabama were killed. Possibly electrocuted just a severe storms including this possible tornado close dent. On parts of the state back in Louisiana senator bill Cassie tells ABC news the infrastructure bill being considered by congress includes billions of dollars to heart in the electric grid. Money he says is much needed. Right now for parishes in which there's no electricity and that's provided by degenerate. There are the folks who really are concerned about.

