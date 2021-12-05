Transcript for Rep. Liz Cheney makes last stand on House floor

Ahead of today's vote that's all but certain to kick her out of Republican leadership. Congresswoman Liz Cheney stood and a half empty house chamber Tuesday night repeating the words that led to this moment. Today we face a threat America has never seen before. A former president. Who provoked a violent attack on this capital in an effort to steal the election. Has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him. Cheney the number three Republican in the house not backing down. Remaining silent. And ignoring the lie. Emboldens the liar I will not sit back and watch in silence. While others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president's crusade to undermine our democracy. The Wyoming congresswoman won't be ousted over policy she's voted with former president crop more than 90% of the time. Instead she faces replacement over continuing to call trump out. It had this warning. He risks inciting further violence but other top Republicans say that's the wrong message for us to win in 20/20 two and 20/20 four. We need everybody a letter sent by leader Kevin McCarty urged members to kick Cheney out of leadership saying it's clear we need to make a change. Do you support a step on it for that job. Yes I do. GOP leadership has acted trump endorsed replacement Newark congresswoman police Stephon like Stephane it objected to certifying the presidential results. But her confirmation could be delayed by some who think she's not conservative enough. In a memo obtained by ABC news house freedom caucus member representative chip Roy says we should either to someone who reflects our conservative values or perhaps. Leave the position vacant. So this morning we expect house Republicans to vote and that secret ballot to als Cheney from leadership but we do not expect a second vote. That would elevate Stephane it to replace or at least. Not today. Andrew and Mona Alex thank you.

