This morning a report obtained by the New York Times reveals the Department of Health and Human Services. Neil months before the corona virus outbreak about severe inadequacies and America's response plan. The leaked document is dated October 2019. An outline step by step. How underfunded under prepared and uncoordinated the government was for a new virus like over the nineteen. The simulation of a pandemic carried out by several agencies was dubbed crimson contagion it specifically called attention to the scarcity of medical supplies saying the US lacks domestic stock for anti viral medications needles syringes masks. And then a leaders noting that they're hard to restock the global pandemic because are manufactured overseas. After 2009. H1N1 epidemics we did clear calculation and realized we would lead by. Billions. Are masks doctor Tom Frieden who with the head of the CDC until 2017. Says they were aware of problems he says the agency warned the government several times since twenty ton and this report in October wasn't the only recent warning the Director of National Intelligence sent a warning about US vulnerability in both 2018 and 2019. This cons a senator Richard Burt chairman of the intelligence committee comes under fire for downplaying the corona virus despite the stark warning from friends. Nearly two weeks before the US started taking steps to contain the outbreak. It is much more residents transition to anything we've. Seen viewers. It's probably more can you move on net income and women. And who knew just months later would be dealing with a global pandemic and other top administration sad that they issued an executive order to improve. Flu vaccines in response to that study Kenneth. This is important reporting obvious should not stop here it should continue obviously were in the the heart of this pandemic. And we're facing that we're social distancing would all these things are so focused on that. But there are a lot of questions they need to be answered about who knew what and when and what can we do to make sure doesn't happen again because we know as human beings we have this tendency. To kind of forgets. We're riveted this time next year and so if we were warned even our own contributor Tom Bonser who was part of the tribal administration saying. That he was part of that team that had that had to say about. Getting this country ready for pandemic since so questions need to be answered apparently got my seeing it play out lack of medical supplies right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.