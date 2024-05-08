Reporter punished for Caitlin Clark comments

Sports columnist Gregg Doyel has been banned from attending the WNBA rookie’s games after an awkward exchange with Clark that was criticized as sexist. ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally reports.

May 8, 2024

