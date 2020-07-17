Transcript for Republicans and Democrats scale back convention plans

An out to the corona virus outbreak forcing Republicans and Democrats to scale back convention plans. Republicans are limiting the number of people permitted to attend. And Democrats are now urging lawmakers to stay home as president front steps up his attacks against Joseph Biden ABC the NASA rocket terra has more. This morning both parties announcing changes to their national conventions next months amid the pandemic. Organizers for the Democratic National Convention informed members of congress and party delegates overnight not to travel to Milwaukee for the gathering. And the Republican National Committee announcing its scaling back its convention in Florida recovered nineteen cases are exploding. At the white house on Thursday and president trump warned of a dismal future if Democrats win the presidential election in November. The American dream would be sniffed out so quickly and replaced with a socialist. Disaster. Comes as the president's administration faces criticism for its handling of the pandemic Maryland's Republican governor Larry Hogan writing in the Washington Post op that it was hopeless waiting around for him. Governors were being told that we were on our own it was sink or swim really striking out on his comments especially when you compare that to his past comments this is. Revisionist history by governor Hogan governor Hogan it responding to the White House last night in Dahlia. I've always been right up front when the president and his team are doing something right I praise them and wondered or something wrong. I'm not afraid to say so. The president is also facing blowback for his administration's attacks on doctor Anthony found she. The White House saying president trump and doctor Pratt she spoke this week for the first time since June I have concluded that he is like. The man who refuses to ask for directions but the president of making this dire prediction of what will happen if he loses reelection. People have worked all their lives to get into a community and now. They gonna watch it go to hell not gonna happen not while I'm here. And the president's response to cope in nineteen contributing to his steep decline in the polls. The latest national survey from quinnipiac has it down fifteen points to Joseph Biden. And a and mount op art and as thank you.

