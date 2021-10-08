New revelations in Colorado murder case

More
Prosecutors say infidelity may have played a role in the 2020 disappearance of 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew, as her husband faces trial for her murder. ABC News’ Megan Tevrizian has the details.
3:00 | 08/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New revelations in Colorado murder case
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Prosecutors say infidelity may have played a role in the 2020 disappearance of 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew, as her husband faces trial for her murder. ABC News’ Megan Tevrizian has the details.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"79375970","title":"New revelations in Colorado murder case","url":"/WNN/video/revelations-colorado-murder-case-79375970"}