-
Now Playing: Mid air explosion, debris over homes
-
Now Playing: Predators targeting girls during remote learning
-
Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson promises 20 million doses by March
-
Now Playing: Meet Skipper the miracle puppy
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' episode recap
-
Now Playing: Hiding in plain sight
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritan rescues family after home explosion
-
Now Playing: COVID vaccine delays
-
Now Playing: Ted Cruz responds to Mexico trip backlash
-
Now Playing: Mission to Mars a success!
-
Now Playing: Texas faces new crisis
-
Now Playing: Texans helping Texans
-
Now Playing: Saving the turtles
-
Now Playing: Mars rover lands today
-
Now Playing: US life expectancy suffers historic drop due to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Crisis in Texas
-
Now Playing: Stranded in the Atlantic for 36 hours
-
Now Playing: Speed bumps in race to vaccinate
-
Now Playing: Biden pushes relief plan and reopening schools