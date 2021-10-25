Rittenhouse’s defense requests mistrial

The defense in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has requested a mistrial after the judge scolded the prosecutor and Rittenhouse broke down on the stand. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports.

