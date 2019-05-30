Transcript for Robert Mueller finally speaks

We begin with the Robert Mueller fueling the debate over impeachment. After breaking his silence on the Russian investigation Mueller said he knew from the star that charging the president with the crime was not an option because of Justice Department policy. But he made it clear that the president was not exonerated. And suggested it's up to congress to hold the president. Maggie Tenet as soon as Robert Mueller began to speak. Many people noted that they forgot what he sounded like because it's been so long but his words prove to be as divisive. As he investigation itself. In a firm voice from a Justice Department podium special counsel Robert Mueller. Uttered his first public words in nearly 2 years good morning everyone and for much of his ten minute statement Muller stuck to the bottom line findings of his rusher probe. And made it abundantly clear that the investigation did not exonerate president trump. If we had had called confident. That the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so. Mueller statement contradicting attorney general William Barr's conclusion that there wasn't enough evidence to determine trump obstructed justice. Instead the special counsel says he did not make a determination. Because charging the president with a crime it was not an option and her long standing department policy. They present president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office. That is unconstitutional. As he exited Mueller noted only congress can hold the president accountable the constitution requires a process. Other they had the criminal justice system. Do formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing Democrats on the hill taking that Ezekiel. If both the congress to respond to the crimes wise and other wrongdoing that president dropped. We will do so. But as Muller's word stir fresh calls from house Democrats to move toward impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding firm. You don't bring impeachment I'm you have all the defect on the other side of the I don't the president and his Republican allies only heard. Case closed now he's closed his office and it's time for everybody to move on. And a Muller also offered a stern warning he said it that there were multiple attempts by the Russians to interfere in the 2016 election. He says that deserves the attention. Of every American Maggie Tenet something not to overlook. Nona definitely thank you so much.

