Transcript for Robocall warning

This morning relentless robo calls. We recently know that your current extended warranty was going to expire. Those unwanted calls the number one complaint to the FCC an average of 200000. Annually and right now the most popular category of robo calls. Auto warranties. Ought to be seem to be focusing on auto warranties why is that. In our nation out there how are you own and driving more than ever. At this and and it. And the FCC is taking action making changes so operators can block robo calls. Its new technology. Hell out into our calls. Those technologies will be in place just a few months. But the FCC says there are some things you can do now to stop most of the unwanted calls like downloading a call blocker. You mail is a free third party app that helps prevent spam calls. This chart shows the volumes of the highest car warranty scam calls. Using charts like this one you mail tracks the amount of robo calls happening at any given time. But also the many fraudulent services being offer which they say makeup nearly half of all robo calls. Aerial rash at ABC news New York.

