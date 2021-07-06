Transcript for Royal baby born in America

We turn now to the royal baby born in the US say in the British tabloids are saying congratulations. Harry and Mike and. This morning well wishes are streaming in from around the world for Prince Harry and dutchess mega Markel after the couple announced the birth of their second child little of that Darien and Mountbatten Windsor her first name below that the nickname of her great grandmother. Queen Elizabeth. Her middle name Diana of course and honor of her leak grandmother. Princess Diana the happy couple excitedly telling Oprah earlier this year but they were having a girl. You can Tyler Americans are now. Ago the family now together at their home and Mondesi to California saying their new daughter quote is more than we could have ever imagined Lillie issue will be known is now the eighth in line of succession. After Big Brother Archie. She's the first senior royalty board here in the United States it will gift. And how about they have very different kind of life though people topped. And in the laps hairy reportedly at odds with his family after moving to California. And stepping down from royal duties earlier this year there interview with Oprah deepening that risked but the news of little that's birth eliciting congratulations. All around Prince William tweeting quote but we are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lilly congratulations to hairy mega and Archie. Even the British tabloids whose controversial covered in hairy and Magid. Has been blamed for fueling the couple's move to the US are striking a softer tone than usual. The Daily Mail running this cover story with the headline carries little the Labatt and piers Morgan who was fired from his British news show after slamming dashes Megan's interview with Oprah. Treated simply quote to those asking for my reaction to the new royal BB I'm respecting their parents' constant pleas for privacy and declining to comment. Now no photo has been released yet but Lilly Diana weighed seven pounds eleven ounces.

