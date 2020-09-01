Transcript for Royal family shocker

Now to the royal bombshell from Prince Harry investors Maggie in announcing their plans to step back from their royal duties were totally announcement shocked the royal family the cover of the New York Post shows the couple live in a quote commoner alike. It cost their decision. Magnate royal family is no stranger to controversy but many wonder if this latest crisis will impact the monarchy long term. Prince Harry and meg in announcing a new Bre exit of sorts saying they will now step back from the royal family. Perry and Megan will still be known as the duke and duchess of some six. They'll keep their frog more cottage and continued to get security di tale. So what's changing. Carrey who's currently sixth in line to the throne could get bumped down in the line of succession but that's takes an act of parliament. The couple says they want to become financially independent. No longer accepting British taxpayer money for their official duties and today plans to move your family part time to North America. Touching off speculation they moved to Canada or Los Angeles. It's not been the fairy tale once imagined relentless and crushing coverage from the British press has taken a hole on the Koppel C sued several British tabloid after the birth of their son Archie. By Ward's auto orders so much from him and morale were found at 2%. And back in October meg an admitted to ITV that royal life has been overwhelming. Not many people vest and I'm okay. But it's. It's a very real thing. To be going through behind the scenes. ABC news has learned the announcement lying cited the royal family with some members reportedly quote deeply hurt by the decision. Buckingham Palace has released a statement saying we understand their desire to take a different approach but these are complicated issues that will take time to warp through. Critics say the couple wants all of the trappings of royal life with out all the responsibilities. But Harry and meg and say in a statement the geographic balance will enable us to raise our signed with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which she was born. While also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter. And a couple has not said where in North America that they would live part time but Megan has failing near Toronto and her mother lives in Atlantic.

