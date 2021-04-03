Transcript for A royal investigation

This morning the duchess of Sus six mega Markell is defending her decision to speak out against the royal family. Her statement was released overnight and this promo clip for her and prince Harry's upcoming interview with Oprah it was the duchess refers to the royal family has the for. Terms don't know how they could expect. That after all of this time we would still just be silent if there's an actor. Says the firm is playing in perpetuating. Falsehoods about us. The clips released coming just hours after bucking ham palace confirmed it will investigate pulling accusations against Markel. Focusing on her time at Kensington Palace times of London reports the dash is created a toxic environment. Sources describe incidents of emotional cruelty and manipulation. Even before the bullying allegations Magid in Harry's media blitz drew fierce criticism. Is leaving. Because staying. Christie and it seems in the us here at being done very cruel and seek a distance. But Prince Harry defended their departure from royal life during an interview would James cordon. We don't know what the British press to be like. And it was destroying my mental health are really this is talks yeah. Sorry I didn't want any husband what any father would do his right I didn't get my family out of him. Critics also slamming Harry and meg in for taking the media spotlight. We'll Harry's 99 year old grandfather Prince Philip is hospitalized but the palace also taking heat this morning. Accused of a double standard for quickly launching a bowling investigation against the duchess. While it's accused of dragging its feet on investigating Prince Andrew is alleged ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Royal watchers now eager to see what Harry's next move will be couldn't carrying out. A one of content. Megan Markel denies the bullying accusation saying there attack on her character.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.