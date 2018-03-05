Transcript for Rudy Giuliani says Trump reimbursed Cohen's $130K

Would you say good morning on this Thursday were gonna start without bombshell in the legal battle between president from and the porn star stormy Daniels lead attorney and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani revealed on Fox News last night that the president reimbursed lawyer Michael Collins. For the 130000. Dollars he paid to Daniels for the admission contradicts Collins claims and might contradict the president. ABC Serena Marshall has the latest Serena good morning. And this Diane good morning Giuliani as a recent addition to the president's defense team and he said that while mr. trump likely didn't know the specifics of the agreements. He does know that the general terms of their agreement included taking care of things like. That's. A shocking admission from the president's own lawyer final draw from and the president repaid. On Fox News the president's longtime supporter and new defense lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Claimed that mr. trump or re paid his former lawyer Michael Cohen for the 130000. Dollar payment to porn star stormy Daniels made as part of a nondisclosure agreement stemming from her alleged decade old affair. I know about a specific show that. As far as I know. But he did know about the general arrange of the Michael would take care things like just that claim seems to contradict the president's own statements. And in March from the White House there was no knowledge of any payments from the president he's denied all of these allegations Cohen had previously said in a statement he facilitated the payment made with a personal home equity line. And that of the trump campaign nor the Trump Organization were involved. Giuliani claimed the payment was perfectly legal. It's not campaign money. No. Campaign finance violations. Stormy Daniels lawyer however disagrees. Calling mr. trounced for hesitation in the payment a felony. And said there must be serious consequences for his conduct and his lies and deception to the American people. The White House hasn't yet responded to requests for comment but the big legal question here is what the payment made for personal reasons which would not constitute a crime or wasn't made to Hulk get mr. trump elected which could be considered an illegal campaign contribution. Candace Diane. The and the president was up tweeting last night. However Serena not about this thank you can.

