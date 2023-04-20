Running across the USA

ABC News’ Will Ganss spoke with William Godge, a young man with the goal of running from coast-to-coast and raising serious cash! He explains what’s keeping him going.

April 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live