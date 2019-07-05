Transcript for Russians continue investigating deadly jet crash

We turn out to that airline disaster on the runway 41 people killed when a passenger jet burst into flames in Moscow and we're now learning the plane may have been carrying extra fuel. We're also learning more by the American killed on board and the hero flight attendant who saved lives. This morning investigators are closely analyzing this video from inside that Russian airliner that crashed in Moscow as passengers and crew scrambled to escape the flames. The jet appear to Bell's three times before skidding to a stop. The pilots had just returned to the airport after reporting an emergency some reports suggest it was a lightning strike. This morning a new clue on what may have contributed to the crash Russian news media quotes the pilots saying the plane with lady with excess weight. Because the crew failed to dump any fuel before the emergency landing which is common procedure for flights landing so soon after take off. Under normal circumstances the fire truck should follow that emergency aircraft down the runway and be ready to put out any fire. It was a long time before we saw any fire trucks come on this flight attendant is being held a hero who reportedly kicking open the door and grabbing passengers by the collar. Pushing them on to the emergency slides even while some tried to grab their luggage from the overhead compartments burst the real question. Did people slowing down to get their luggage to lay the exit of people in the back and lead to deaths in this mishap this is what the wreckage of the plane now looks like the charred back again collapsed Jereme Brooks was the one American killed. The -- two year old recent college grant from New Mexico was taking a job as a fishing guide in Russia. Friends call from a console he was more excited than anyone than ever before. Humans do what he loved it's. Investigators have recovered the flight recorders the plane had a history of safety problems authorities are looking for any technical malfunction a pilot error a weather related issues.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.