Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for possible infection

The supreme court's oldest justices back in the hospital Ruth Bader Ginsburg is resting after an apparent infection. Left the 87 year old with chills and a fever just two months after her last hospitalization. Here's ABC's Ann n.'s Philip a Tara. This morning another health scare for the supreme court's oldest justices. The court seeing that Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being treated at the hospital for a possible infection the 87 year old undergoing a medical procedure at Johns Hopkins hospital in Baltimore. Ginsburg has been treated four times for cancer and was hospitalized for another infection two months ago. Justice efforts that she plans to stand the court as long as she's mentally fit she's declared in January that she's cancer free. Ginsburg who was nominated by President Bill Clinton is the second longest serving current justice and associate justice Clarence Thomas. Supreme Court which has a 54 conservative majority remains in recess until October. After just wrapping up a flurry of work including rulings on everything from the president's tax returns to LG BTQ rights. In the Rose Garden on Tuesday and president trump saying he hopes the justice feels better. I didn't hear that actually she's just hospitalized. Known that's too bad now I wish of the best. She's actually giving media and some good rulings. The court said Ginsburg is resting comfortably and she's expected to be hospitalized for a few days Kenneth and Mona. And a thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.