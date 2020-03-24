Transcript for A safer way to see the doctor?

From the elderly to the -- compromise the court of virus pandemic has many high risk patients wondering the same thing. Is that safe to go to the doctor. The message is saying wrong but then the question is what do we do how we get access to care. This morning takes a sweeping changes in state and government policy a safe option for routine checkups is more widely available than ever we using. The medical term of telemedicine and it's been incredibly busy you tell a medical center. We're seeing a position remotely via video phone or text allows those were most vulnerable to get a doctor's advice from home. While also keeping patients who have corona virus out of the emergency room and away from others who could catch the disease. This is in virtual doctor service for anything you know they have questions about her virus then they can call these folks who have chronic illness that are gonna still need to be treated and we don't know what our medical Lance he's gonna look like. In the next two weeks even so they're doctor might not be available anymore. Just last week the DEA and else new guidelines allowing controlled substance says to be prescribed via video. While Medicare expanded covers to include tell a health cost making the service is available to millions who may otherwise end up in the doctor's office. In a crisis such as cold in nineteen our goal is to really benefit the public to. And telemedicine is a perfect opportunity do that. And now thinks the services like the national manicure tell a health hotline seniors can get advice completely free of cost. Giving them peace of mind from the comfort and safety of their living room there's. Heard in a better time to start thinking about tell how long telemedicine. This a resource. You. Provide vaccine can trawl but also unity so see the medical attention that they need. This really appears to be the safest option of force us a group older population right now. Because he first year to walk into those yards those hospitals and it takes a straight off the hospitals as well. When you can get service through your iPhone any kind of technology get the great kids involved in you don't have an iPhone. My iPad something. Get medic here. Tell a health. Hotline. Dot org. At number 88839288. 89. It's important. They are seen a big increase in a spike in people who are. I looking for these services during these times here.

