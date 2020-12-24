Transcript for Here comes Santa Claus

Naughty or nice twentieth when he has been an unprecedented year for all of us. Including Santa Claus. Oh my god. But the big guy is on his way and he's got the Santa bodies to stay healthy days Christmas pipe so to trip up the end of the North Pole. I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. And measure his level of immunity and. He is good to go for the first time ever the Federal Aviation Administration issuing Sana a special commercial space license for a mission to the International Space Station. Step aside Elon Musk. The FAA saying the man in the red simple swing by the ISS this morning in his star slight one space capsule powered by the Rudolph rocket. Meanwhile back to your honor it sent a special permissions to spread holiday cheer and only holiday cheer continue to come in. Santa is required to Wear a mask this year. I think he was still be able to recognize him and of course NORAD is busy tracking Santa's sleigh this morning. Though they're cults that are will be scaled back this year because of code in nineteen. Luckily recorded messages and a brand new mobile app can keep families apprised of Santa's whereabouts all day long in eight different languages no lasts. By the way it NORAD is a real military operation funded by US and Canadian taxpayers. Though NORAD Santa tracking program Alan its sixty picky eater is completely donation based going. Gorman for a. Killing on the holiday will continue as scheduled. Even if it's looking a little different this year just ask plexiglass and a drive by Santa. Or snow globe Santa. If you want to know what they're. Real Santa Claus is the at least worldwide can find out exactly where. By calling 1877 hi NORAD beginning at 6 AM eastern this morning or you can download the NORAD tracks Santa appetite have. Providing a live updates in roughly one hour two minutes and eighteen seconds you guys. We cannot waving I'm you Lisa's I didn't get canceled because I'm this senate tea and we got it right coast urging Kim. I'm get me out. Things up.

