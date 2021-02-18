Transcript for Saving the turtles

Temperatures plummet around the Gulf of Mexico. The weather becomes a matter of life and death for more than just human Texans sea turtles going through what's known as a cold Stein. When the turtles appear lifeless. As a result of that they can't move their flippers so they float to the top of the water. And even though there instinct tells them and they're awake and they know they're supposed to live there had debris that they can't. Now a massive rescue effort under way. More than 4000 turtles have been saved the game warden plucking these ones out of the water. Just bobbing their due to dot Goldstein other turtles washing ashore. Rescued by volunteers who don't have heat or electricity in their own homes the turtles transported to the South Padre Island convention senator. Where there be warmed up in tarps kiddie pools and boxes. We do dry dock when they're ill especially so like the cold stands as we discussed if we put them in water now. They would drowned and so this is really something you do for a sick animals. According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service five's sea turtle species found in Texas are listed as endangered or threatened. A conservationists are determined to save the beautiful creatures one turtle in particular weighing roughly 400 pounds. And his 150. Years old. This morning Al safe and sound. SpaceX which has a launch pad near South Padre Island donated generators to help that the warming process. And if your interest in helping ahead to seat turtle ink. Dot org you guys. While just incredible wealth thank you out quickly will ouster bandleader and in Texas. Thank you for asking everybody safe and sound and so far so good so I think for asking. I get to hear keep us updated thinks well.

