Transcript for Seesaws on Manhattan’s Broadway

And there's would get Times Square some might call it. Playground out of sorts you know I think crossroad where the world. But it's not everyday that an adult size playground. Opens up right in the middle of the street. So we sent an adult sized kid. After that well I'm sorry can I doubt I'd crack they do have a bond there. New York where it well what are you what's happening right now not start gotten. I am a kid at heart you guys know that that's true and is living in New York many how did have been a downs. And we're talking about literal and towns knees he saw right here in the middle Broadway had been midtown Manhattan. And listen folks jets can't get enough. Spirits lifting. Literally in the middle of the New York City. He was welcomed by that was devised play well what does that. His finds it's called in holes and art installation comprised of twelve oversight sees us. Seesaw as light up and make music when they're in U. Port street symphony park playground. Are you haven't final puck. The installation first debuted at a festival in Montreal brought to NYC by the garment district alliance. Allowing New Yorkers and tourists alike to get down and loosen up honestly feeling like us by the results. Thank element. Proof we could all use a little miss Donaldson. And a lot of fun. They didn't forget about the hospital. This effect no trains no traffic and development down US government. Well right now gone out listened for the downplayed it these are only here. This weekend but the good news upside if you will is that this is traveling installation of systems not true abatement in El Paso abatement and Boston big bet it Breckenridge Colorado. So wherever they are headed next debate. Things are looking up katic genetic very call. Well I was laughing have been led to your fees because I realized the graphic with your name bottoms that he sought in due easiest back I. It's clear that you love it that is the very cool inflation. And on the other hand there is our line producer Jen tricks and somehow steady shower or else. She's she's not holding on it all and handing it I don't know she intimating that area and the breath. They alarm at the ups and downs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.