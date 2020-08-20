Transcript for Sen. Kamala Harris accepts Democratic vice presidential nomination

I accept your nomination. For vice president of the United States of America. A grenade to California senator Connell and Harris making history as the first black woman in Asian American to only join a major party's presidential pick it. We must elect a president who will bring something different. Something. Better. And do the important to work. Weiner must elect Joseph Biden. Here is giving the keynote on day three of the virtual DNC's. This virus. It has no lines. And yet it announce. Exactly how we see each other. And how we treat each other. And let's be clear. There is no vaccine. For racism. Former president Barack Obama delivering perhaps the largest tribute to a former president has ever offered her current one back. I did hope for the sake of our country. That Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously. This administration has shown it will terror our democracy down. If that's what it takes for them to went. Hillary Clinton with a similar message remember back in 2016. When trump asked what do you have to lose. Well now we know our health care our jobs. Our loved ones. Our leadership in the world and even our post office president trump hitting back tweeting throughout the -- after making these comments earlier Wednesday. The reason I'm here is because of President Obama. And Joseph Biden because if they did a good jab I wouldn't be here. And hitting Joseph Biden will take center stage to close out convention and he plans do accept his party's nomination from Wilmington Delaware. We'll and now now. Thank you Anne as.

