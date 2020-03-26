Transcript for Senate passes $2.2 trillion stimulus package

Overnight this senate unanimously passing that two trillion dollar stimulus bill meant to help the economy recover from the code of nineteen outbreak. On this vote the razor 96. The ninety's or zero. The sixty folk vote threshold having been achieved the bill is passed. As part of that bill the government will send people earning 75000. Dollars or less a 12100 dollar check plus 500 per child. Those earning up to 99000. Dollars a year will get a smaller check. Checks will go out on April 6 it could take four or five weeks to reach those who will get it by mail. Those they get direct deposit could get it sooner. There's also money in the bill to help states in hospitals. As president Chun says he'd like to reopen the country by Easter the top doctor on his corona virus task force with this morning on CNN. You've got to understand. That. You know make the timeline. The virus makes the timeline doctor Anthony found she also warning the virus could come back in seasonal cycles as it now spreads to countries in the Southern Hemisphere going into their winter season this in effect. They have a substantial outbreak it will be inevitable that we need to be prepared. There will get a cycle. Around the second time. But there is one sliver of hope extreme social distancing measures may be working the rate of hospitalizations. Slowing slightly in New York City this is. A very good sign and a positive sorry again. I've I'm. Not a. Under present sure it holds. Today you got it. Centers for Disease Control or are just seen a surge of his rate could become breeding or iris and Xanana. And as thing TO.

