Transcript for Senators deliver questions in impeachment trial

Erica Washington and the new fireworks overnight and president fronts impeachment trial they came as senators were asking questions. And ramping up the battle over whether witnesses will be called to testify. And we have new reporting on the vote count ABC's mega kept raising and has the latest from Washington mega morning. Good morning in Kenneth engine a senators have one more day to ask questions setting the stage for a possible witness vote tomorrow. Pressure isn't county over witness testimony an epicenter of the debate is former national security advisor John Bolton. I'm no fan of John Bolton although I like a little more than a used to. But you should hear from him you should want to. Attention on Boldon fueled by his unpublished book that reportedly claimed the president withheld aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rival Joseph Biden and his son. Republicans pushing for a speedy end to the trial saying if the senate votes to have witnesses they have a list to. I want and ship. Or 100 baud. I want Joseph Biden. I want I want these. Whistle blower. The president attacking bold move on Twitter. Calling his book nasty and untrue and sending bowled his team a letter claiming they can't be published in its current form. Because it contains top secret information. Today attention injured so those key moderate Republican senators who could clear the way for new witness testimony. Asking the first question on Wednesday. On behalf of myself. Senator Murkowski. And senator Romney. They're question what if trump had multiple motives for his pressure campaign on Ukraine and if a president. Does. Which he believes will help him get elected. In the public interest. I cannot be the kind of quid pro quo. That results in an impeachment. And going into the second day of question mean. ABC news. That senate Republicans believe they have enough votes to stop new witnesses from testifying. But the situation remains willing. Kenneth tonight meg and Jeff Brazilian there on Capitol Hill thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.