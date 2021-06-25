Transcript for Senators reach deal on infrastructure plan

President Biden standing side by side with the bipartisan group of senators announcing a rare achievement in this polarized country we have a deal. After several meet us Democrats and Republicans struck an agreement on a one point two trillion dollar infrastructure plan. The bill calls for 579. Billion dollars worth of new spending. In areas like transportation. Roads bridges and broadband for rural communities including the largest investment in the rail system since the formation of Amtrak. Synonymous Kabul we don't always have we wanted. I clearly didn't get all I want but this reminds me. Days we used to get awful lot done up in this news conference. In order for this deal to happen both sides compromised what they wanted in the bill. What both sides agreed on a promise not to raise taxes in order to pay for it. We didn't tie doing about the need for a large infrastructure. Had kids. For decades. And today. We art deliver him. But not everyone seemed pleased with the deal some Democrats feel it doesn't go far enough I think it is way too small poultry pitiful. And hi we'll insist upon a second. Package. That not only addresses more roads bridges and other tangible assets but also. Human infrastructure. The agreement fails to address climate change as well as human infrastructure like child care and education. Something president Biden says helped push for in a separate bill with just Democrats Republicans responding accusing the president of doublespeak. An expression about partisanship and an ultimate. Omaha another ultimatum Alba your left Thorne Brothers. Now it's important to note taxes will not be raised to pay for this deal instead. They're called to reform the IRS to close tax caps and redirecting unused coping emergency relief funds Mona. And it Don T think you.

