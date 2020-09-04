Transcript for Senior care crisis

This morning weeks after the tragedy at the light care center in Washington State first brought the corona virus crisis into folk is the virus is taking a growing told on senior care facilities across the country. A number of the staff were very worried. It was fair. In Richmond Virginia at least 35 people indicted this facility. In this week similar scenes in Elizabeth, New Jersey. In Athens Georgia the CDC reporting virus outbreaks in more than 400 long term facilities. And now a growing protest. I know that community peanut plant can't. A little bit at a like Betty patient. Staff at this nursing home in Southern California. Now refusing to show up Ed work saying that the danger of becoming infected is too great. I want people thinking we're back and letting them. Not being properly protected. All 84 residents of the home had been forced to evacuate. Their now being relocated to different health care facilities across the county. Staffers say the fear is legitimate with dozens of residents already testing positive but the board of health accuses the workers of jumping ship when they're needed the most. He described what they did as abandoning their patients. And and it and and that's how strongly felt about it. Yes a witness takes some states are making some urging moose and Los Angeles county instead isolating an elderly and he's facilities. Officials are creating an exception to this day and mortar calling on families to Marie and their elderly relative's home if at all possible candidate Mona. Kimberly think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.