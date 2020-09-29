Transcript for Series of computer outages across the country

A series a computer system outages have affected millions of Americans a major outage hit Microsoft. Now one call centers were also disrupted at a major hospital chain has suffered cyber attack. Here's ABC's Andrew Denver. This morning emergency calls are back on line after a surprise outage took down several 911 systems across the country. From California to Pennsylvania county emergency systems were disrupted callers in need of help instead got a busy signal. All. In Redmond Washington officials say the outage may have been linked to a Microsoft systems outage which also affected millions of Americans working from home during the pandemic. Found themselves off line after programs like Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft Office 365. Suddenly crashed overnight the company saying systems were slowly coming back on line. But it's still investigating the root cause of the problem meanwhile a different computer failure crippled hundreds of hospitals Monday a ransom where attack giving hackers potential access to data at universal health services a major hospital chain. They know that there are more vulnerable right now more vulnerable than ever the type of information sharing a hospital is going to be what we call he or personal identifiable information. And that's your most personal and Venetian. Hospitals impacted by the attacks in the breach was so bad they had to shut down their computers. And many doctors and nurses had to default back to pen and paper when tracking patient information right now they say it appears as though no patient information. Was accessed Kenneth Mona. Andrew thank you.

