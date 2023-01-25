Severe weather sweeps the nation

Extensive damage from tornadoes has been reported in parts of the South. Meanwhile, areas of the Midwest and Northeast are bracing for snow. ABC News' Andrea Fujii reports.

January 25, 2023

