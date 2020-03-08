-
Now Playing: How teachers and kids can navigate challenges in the new school year
-
Now Playing: Hottest looks and trends for kids going back to school
-
Now Playing: What you need for those long road trips with the kids
-
Now Playing: Child hears for the first time after cochlear implant surgery
-
Now Playing: Teenager rescued after being lost in woods for more than a week
-
Now Playing: ‘High Schoolers’ podcast for teenage therapy
-
Now Playing: Long-lost sisters get reunion of a lifetime
-
Now Playing: Battle rages on Capitol Hill over stimulus package
-
Now Playing: Dogust: Our rescue dogs' birthday party!
-
Now Playing: Building your home office on a budget
-
Now Playing: Breaking quarantine bad eating habits
-
Now Playing: Huge savings from woman-owned small businesses
-
Now Playing: Teachers weigh risk of going back to the classroom
-
Now Playing: Happy birthday to these rescue dogs on DOGust 1st
-
Now Playing: We wanna dance like this 61-year-old dad and his daughter when we grow up
-
Now Playing: How Disney Parks are protecting these adorable endangered mandrills
-
Now Playing: FabFitFun’s Katie Ann Rosen Kitchens previews what’s in the fall box
-
Now Playing: Best ways to snack healthy during your road trip
-
Now Playing: 'GMA's' Pet of the Week: Meet Milo