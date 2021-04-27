Transcript for Sharp decrease in Americans getting vaccinated

This morning a new milestone in the fight against the corona virus nearly 96 million Americans are now fully vaccinated. The CDC is expected to announce new guidelines for outdoor mask wearing for those fully vaccinated. We learned a lot about the buyer is. In the last year and in every series is really shows that a very small proportion infections really less than 10%. I'm happen outdoors and everyone's got erratic because. We're then back to normal thing. A growing number of states across the country airlifting their outdoor mass mandates this as vaccination sites begin to once again offer Johnson Johnson's one shot vaccine. The CDC blames the vaccines benefits outweigh the risks. At a B eight million J&J doses given fifteen women suffered a rare blood clots and this morning doctors in California reporting the case and a man in his thirties. Now recovering from a clot in his leg. The man received the James. CDC is not confirmed any connection. The new ABC news poll reveals the pause may have caused lower trust in the back seat less than half of America. Seated gene. 70% of those not yet vaccinated say they wouldn't shock. And in them also Clinton. Then Johnson & Johnson on Paul's. It really may need things more than two Los about going back and get the second one. Daily vaccinations dropping to an average of two point 75 million doses 24% of Americans are not inclined to give the cove in nineteen backseat. Yet efforts continue around the country to fight back seen hesitancy. In West Virginia governor Jim justice offering a 100 dollar savings bond for any sixteen to 35 year old woman to get a shot. I'm telling. This time West Virginia and shut to sewing Bennett. And in Minnesota walking vaccination site geared towards teens ahead of prom. Now the Biden administration announcing a plan to send key PE in millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. To India where they've seen nearly one million new Coca cases in just the last three days Kenneth. All right hiked their in Washington thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.