Transcript for Shelter pet rescuer dresses like Batman

He's days bat man is more Paul then Powell. And he's branching out of got them to help rescue and transport animals in need. Here Chris van Dorn is the man behind the mask not every day that you get reveal the identity of de. It is chaired I don't normally Jillian. You know he's revealing interviews. Chris is also the man behind bat man for pause. A nonprofit based in Orlando why the caped crusader now learned he looks cool on he would have a sheet or powers you know. On just a guy. You know trying to make a difference in the world Chris getting their custom suit. And Robin costume for his own rescue pup mr. boots hitting the road and a slightly modified bat mobile transport pups to know kill shelters. And sometimes to their for ever Holmes just before this interview Chris wrapped an eighteen hour round trip to North Carolina. To reunite this picnics with his momma. You can see that the dog was excited to see Islam you know like you could tell he remembered in ulee's army back. And that. Makes it that's priceless that is presence so. Let me so worth it to me. Chris has driven dogs and cats and even a rescue rafts. From Florida to Colorado and Vermont and just about everywhere in between Chris using his days off from his job as an audio engineer. To make the long trips. I Chad you know rescues millions and Manhattan it's time in his very got a son. And then fighting crack at night. Exactly. For more information on Chris is nonprofit check out that man at the number four paws dot org.

