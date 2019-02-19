Transcript for Shocking new allegations against Jussie Smollett

We turn out to new details about a possible motive in the alleged attack on actor Jesse small what. Two brother self police that's mullet staged the attack after receiving a threatening letter days earlier. This morning new allegations from the two Brothers who claim empire actor Jesse small at hired them to stage a hate crime. Law enforcement sources tell ABC news the man told police smile let was upset that I threatening letter sent to the studio that produces the show. Didn't get enough attention in -- they say he staged the attack a week later. Police have not yet confirmed their allegation but half confirmed a threatening letter was sent to smell let in the week before the attack it's something he discussed with our Robin Roberts. And you didn't mention it to the police right away after the letter absolutely. Just because on the letter it had. A stick figure hanging from a tree with a gun pointing towards with the words that say it's knowledge Jesse you will die black. There was no address but the return address it and be greeted you know like tax. Makah. That I make that up to. Authorities tell us the Brothers claim they were paid by the actor to orchestrate in stage their racist homophobic assault that's mullet reported last month. I mean. Who. Says and part. This mad country. Ties a noose around you neck. And pours bleach org police say the men have a relationship with smile let one even appeared as an extra on empire. Now the Brothers are breaking their silence talent Chicago station WBBM. We are not racist we are not homophobic and we are not anti trump we were born in raised in Chicago and are American citizens. So let's lawyer says he is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with he's now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Justine played a role in his own attack. Police say they now urgently want to talk to small et. If he wasn't entirely truthful he needlessly put himself at risk. Because he gave a lot of details. And for all its attorneys say they're keeping it open dialogue with Chicago police but the police department says. It's not heard back from them.

