Transcript for Shopping nightmare could last until holidays

Attention shoppers more stores are having trouble stocking the shelves because of the shortages tied to the pandemic shoppers are being urged to by other brands. Other favorite products it could be next year before the problems are resolved here's ABC's than it's ever is Ian. This morning a warning for shoppers the logistics nightmare that began during the pandemic may be getting worse. Supply chain delays and labor shortages are heating everything from shipping companies to grocery stores and the problems could extend from this back to school shopping season. All the way to the holiday shopping season. The real challenge comes from how the products are getting to the stores there aren't enough truck drivers should try that parts stores there's not enough cash. Cargo. Trainees. That are going to be able to get that cargo issued to stores should. At grocery stores this supply chain disruptions come as demand hits an all time high with people dying in more in eating out less. Justice kids go back to school craft Hines says it's popular luncheon bulls is seen it double digit growth for the first time in five years. The company sane it's working fast and furiously. To get more product into the hands of consumers as soon as possible. One grocery chain is getting so desperate how to create its own version of legible snacks because shipments were behind. So many behaviors changed during the cannot match. And that's kind of what we're experiencing there's a lot more confidence in the kitchen. Did delta Varian at the rotavirus has forced some ports overseas to work less than capacity. Creating a log jam meaning shoppers will paid more for a wide range of products. And how few were options companies like a devious Hasbro in Crocs are already warning consumers to expect disruptions during holiday shopping days. Year. And Jackson. Two grocery store Sonnanstine saying they are stockpiling goods to keep their shelves stocks one company recently seeing it purchased. It sent more I don't think you all. To try to get high. A best of plenty problems. Are not. Megan thank you.

