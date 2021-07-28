-
Now Playing: Olympic star Simone Biles withdraws mid-competition
-
Now Playing: Back-to-school shopping nightmare
-
Now Playing: What's next in Capitol riot probe?
-
Now Playing: CDC reverses indoor mask policy
-
Now Playing: Reptile couple meets for 1st time on FaceTime
-
Now Playing: Colorado officers arrested after body cam video shows suspect being choked
-
Now Playing: CDC director addresses changing mask guidance
-
Now Playing: Police officers recount Capitol riot in Day 1 of special hearing
-
Now Playing: CDC makes about-face on mask guidelines
-
Now Playing: These authors hope to bring Black and white book clubs together
-
Now Playing: Officers give chilling accounts of Jan. 6 insurrection before House select committee
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, July 27, 2021
-
Now Playing: Jan. 6 committee member on subpoenas: ‘We will use all the tools available’
-
Now Playing: GOP Congressman: Jan. 6 select committee will be a ‘1-sided affair’
-
Now Playing: Dr. Richard Besser on the state of the pandemic: 'It's far from over'
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Charity donations at 2-decade low
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 27, 2021
-
Now Playing: Breaking down the 1st day of Jan. 6 select committee testimony
-
Now Playing: Timelapse: Wildfire cam captures moment it's engulfed by flames