Transcript for Small school gets a big visit

This grad season's start showing up to the most prestigious educational institutions to deliver passionate commencement addresses. Ellie Kemper Princeton John Kaczynski brown Oprah at Colorado College them. But no insulin which sought to this tiny school house on an island off Massachusetts to give a speech to the graduating class of one. Right Rothman actress Jenny slate set to address this solo graduating eighth grader at Cuttyhunk elementary school next weekend. Decibel alarm played Mona Lisa zapper steam and parks and rec. Chile that reminds me that that must know and I don't sleep early today because my strong gotten him tickets to a head vault concert. And Aaron committed to that. Slade has connections to the area and agreed to give this beats when asked by family friends she's even reached out to glad to get to know or before the big day last year a retired astronauts gave the commencement address to blitz older brother Carter. So the one school teacher slash principal says that the schools expecting a packed house at graduation. And thinks most of the town will be there for going stake day. Look that's really cool if you've got to feel special appear quiet I mean I don't you think so you've got this. Actress who was on SNL as citizens utopia all of those kinds of things and she's like reaching out like let me personalize this speech creative and the very practice exactly.

