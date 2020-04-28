Transcript for Snapshots from New York’s lockdown

Hard hit New York City moments of levity rooftop dance parties smut sessions. A place to paint it's part of a series by Brooklyn photographer Jeremy Cohen the most desired thing I seen this guy playing tennis. On his truth practicing his hair. Is hitting the ball against. The wall Jeremy racking up hundreds of thousands of followers likes and shares on instead granting tick tock New York magazine even asking Jeremy to shoot their cover I don't know what it is about it but it is still fascinating look at just Selig a little slice. Everybody's lives as there in quarantine tell me about the project in my started as sitting in my apartment and I just straight out island this thing was happening where all the heat or ordinaries and doing these activities. And I hadn't noticed that court he calls the series' roots culture in quarantine capturing small moments humanity in the time of coping ninety. They have to really write find these little moments of joy to me the best of this situation does it usually getting to see these moments of people's lives. Yeah when I see these things you fire this brings me joy. And Oakley at a joint. One standout moment couple. I dislike in low on batteries and it was a beautiful moment. And I but I got an element in a post this unless I got consent is pretty personal Jeremy finding creative ways to get in touch with his subjects holding up big signs tracking them down and instead Graham or. Relying on friends in the neighborhood to help get in touch. Jeremy adding that he's grateful for the waste the project has lifted its own spirits it's meant a lot Nina says I don't know how I'd be spending a high time without it it's been cool to meet other neighbors and friends the message Jeremy hopes that projects ends whether it's a family dancing with their dog or to. Pals with their eyes on the skies. News stay positive. We got this. We got this indeed this past weekend Jeremy teamed up a darkroom pencil prince of his photos from the roof culture project. Raising 9000 dollars for invisible hand deliver which is a nonprofit helping at risk individuals here in New York so cool seeing all those people. Live in their lives that's where they can't.

