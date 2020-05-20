Transcript for South Korea’s CDC says coronavirus reinfection unlikely

This morning a major boost to hopes of overcoming the corona virus. South Korea CDC now saying it's likely that people can not be affected twice. Early in the outbreak hundreds of patients tested positive for second time prompting concern that people were not immune to catching it again. But scientists now say those relapse in cases were testing failures. These results are very coercion. In should be very reassuring the public. Once you get infected with Kobe nineteen it is unlikely that you're gonna get infected again. First warned the conclusion is still preliminary and they don't know how long that immunity will last the encouraging news comes amid new questions about a possible vaccine. Stocks falling Tuesday just one day after McDermott announced promising signs towards experimental vaccine. But medical experts are now raising concern about a lack of data from the company. Meanwhile scientists are gathering new evidence about how to prevent more cove in nineteen infections. Researchers at the University of Washington now projecting thousands of fewer deaths in America because of the increasing number of people wearing a mask in public. A lack of mask and protective gear is partially to blame for the growing crisis in the southwest. The Navajo Nation which extends across parts of three state now surpasses new York and New Jersey for the highest per capita infection rate in the country. Had to be strong here hallmark banning kids. Northeast got got the call that her husband died from the virus. All of the funeral for her son who also died from coup bid nineteen standing there in my son's grave. Tucked into a huge imposing a flower to put their unity counting the days my husband. I'm leaving. Also hit with a surge in cases Maryland reporting more than 17100 new cases Tuesday a single day high for the state. Rule Georgia also seen an increase and in northern New York local health officials and police are closely watching college gatherings. And they say across Serb new cases is directly related. To parties held off campus and the Navajo Nation says its largest hospitals now a capacity to have only twenty intensive care beds. Or an area the size of West Virginia.

