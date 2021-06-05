Transcript for Space tourism taking off

A major milestone in the race to send tourists into space one private citizens about to take a summer trip. That's out of this world. This morning the race to send tourists into space is taking off as Jeff resources company blue or jet announces it will launch its first sight seeing point. This summer. We have blown it this fear goal fifteen times. And after the last flooding we send it's not. Let's put people. On board on July 20 the company's shepherd rocket will take off from Texas carrying six passengers. The first seat on the rocket will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The winner will become the first private citizen to launch into space from US soil. Astronauts on the space station cheering on this new space race this'll hope hopefully open the door for many more people. I'm civilians in around her say to be able to come up and experience what we get to experience on the ticket this summer will fats at sky high price. The trip won't be a long one only about eleven minutes with passengers experiencing only a few minutes of weightlessness. Before returning to earth other companies getting into the space tourism business including space acts. Plan to charge millions of dollars per seat meanwhile overnight streets act celebrating its own first the company laid the live starship spacecraft prototype. Without incident for the first time we art analyst starship has landa. A stark contrast to its tests landing back in March when eight minutes after touching down. All the craft exploded after a fire broke out near the base Elon Musk hopes to use the rocket ship to one day land astronauts on the moon. Instead people to more. That's a blue or just flight this summer money raised from selling that seat on board will benefit the company's foundation which aims help future scientists and inventors.

