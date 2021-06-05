-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos-backed Blue Origin vows to put first tourist in space by July
-
Now Playing: Husband arrested in case of missing Colorado mom
-
Now Playing: Broadway preparing to reopen theaters
-
Now Playing: Rep. Liz Cheney’s new warning for her fellow Republicans
-
Now Playing: Are you a cheug?
-
Now Playing: Afghanistan's future is yet to be written: Part 3
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old’s close encounter with a shark
-
Now Playing: Biden Administration shifts vaccination focus
-
Now Playing: Severe storms slam the South
-
Now Playing: Tap-dancing duo
-
Now Playing: Puzzling Biden-Carter photo explained
-
Now Playing: Bill and Melinda Gates’ mega divorce
-
Now Playing: Florida school spanking scandal
-
Now Playing: India health experts work to control COVID variant
-
Now Playing: Congresswoman Liz Cheney challenges Trump’s false claims
-
Now Playing: Mammoth bone found!
-
Now Playing: 5 arrested in Lady Gaga dognapping
-
Now Playing: President Biden hits the road to promote economic plans
-
Now Playing: New signs of hope in fight against COVID-19