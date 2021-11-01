Transcript for Special milk delivery

I'm Harrington. Brand. I'm no man's. Blount look at him. It's an old fashioned milkman from yesteryear. Well that milkman just got a whole lot more steam meets. Frank Acosta founded Manhattan milk with his partner Matt Maroney and 2006. Bringing farm fresh milk and a little bit of nostalgia. To the concrete jungles of New York city's San Francisco London and Los Angeles. We have clients from every spectrum are. Kids school's. Senior Holmes who repaired or drop me chain during the pandemic helping them feeding America. The USDA estimates that in 196330%. Of the milk sold in the United States was home delivered. But that dropped to less than one per cent in the ninety's yet somehow all frank has turned up a loyal client base somehow. I have doubts about durst chat it up not just talking about the new year. Out days kind of be sexy milkman. Persona figure in Q what you do you every day. Course it doesn't mean you have to you know you can change no you know note doesn't mind and yes he played out that since day one. Frank and Matt leading up around 1 AM each morning rain or shine or pandemic. Are you dean just seems all you know this year and it's crazy beating New York how many small businesses how many coffee shops bars and content business this small business managing to stay afloat. And giving back all the wild Manhattan milk has donated 8000 half gallons of milk to community groups here in New York City. Because you see in our our community and DNC cannot. I it's a one gallon of milk from Manhattan milk will cost to eight bucks but you're supporting a small business and you're getting. Single heard grass fed a low temperature pasteurized milk so checks a lot of boxes and for those of us who are in New York. That also means that frank is your milk man wait out of that game eight dollars. Yeah have announced they've thrown out of the way so they have. List yeah. Thursday artery.

