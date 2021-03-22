Spring breakers ignore curfew again

More
Miami Beach has extended its mandatory 8 p.m. curfew for the next three weekends, as crowds continue to defy COVID-19 restrictions. ABC's Kenneth Moton reports.
2:11 | 03/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Spring breakers ignore curfew again

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:11","description":"Miami Beach has extended its mandatory 8 p.m. curfew for the next three weekends, as crowds continue to defy COVID-19 restrictions. ABC's Kenneth Moton reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"76604244","title":"Spring breakers ignore curfew again","url":"/WNN/video/spring-breakers-ignore-curfew-76604244"}