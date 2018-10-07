Transcript for Starbucks straw policy blowback

It's a Starbucks isn't meantime is trashing plastic straws the chain citing the environment. Is making the move to reduce waste but so are raising concerns it's not because they don't want to save the plane and it's because they're worried about. How they're simply going to be able to sip their drinks here's ABC's Brad Melky. Hey guys so this change is already happened in some Starbucks you'll see it in the rest of them by 20/20 no more plastic straws instead. You'll see these alluded that are cuddle exit B cups. It's supposed to protect the environment and less plastic in the ocean but some people are saying this will negatively impact them know we're not talking about coffee snobs I talked a Robin Powell she's an attorney. She also has a disability that prevents her from picking up a cop she asked to use a straw. So I asked her what do you think of this plan. I'm pretty troubled by it honestly. This is just part a growing trend you. Ben Platt extra and that Allen is disabled and relied. Two due to the simple straight I think that it will have unintended consequences that are not really be acknowledged as well enough. Completely save the environment. Now Starbucks says they will offer paper straws you can post a bowl ones to those who ask for them disability advocates say there was paper ones. I disintegrate after awhile and we could see more arguments like this one companies trying to be more socially conscious in different groups saying hey. Only bus behind need to hear more on that Starbucks decision later this morning on start here check it out and apple podcast. Your favorite podcasting app. And as Maggie. Thanks Fred and hotel Montana grill the restaurant chain has been using the of this paper biodegradable straws for a little bit one happy medium a good option and you have but after a little while while your drink is soaking in there isn't you know. The straw becomes part of the tree. Your problems are so severe you can ever drought.

