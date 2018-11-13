Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: California fire wipes out town of Paradise

And the people of paradise are struggling to come to grips with the scope of the devastation. ABC's Brett milking has more on that. AS yeah it is hard to imagine just an entire town wiped off the map. That is what residents and local leaders in paradise California. Are dealing with right now. I call that Melissa Shuster she's on the town council in paradise. She told me her house is destroyed but the scary part she says was for six agonizing hours she did not know if her family members were alive she finally found after okay. But she also told me despite be the only town in America where the entire town council. And the entire tone for that matter now homeless. It's so hard for people to understand why they can't go back to their homes. Along with parent and I think tired community of paradise is a toxic. Waste land right now and listened to. And this is that there. Curtis and her commuting even a heart attack. But remember the Catholic these are can at least feel free medical and just move it. Authorities. And not something that have to be determined before people can be allowed. And he gets checked this out councilwoman Shuster actually texted me a few photos of her home as she was leaving he showed dark it is in that photo that is 11:30 in the morning. Last Thursday. She said he would've thought it was midnight because of all the smoke we will have that entire interview on store here later this morning listen on apple podcasts or your favorite podcasting app. And Iceland up turning and that they like and tonight time Brad thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.