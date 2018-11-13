-
Now Playing: Calabasas evacuated as wildfire rages through hills of Southern California
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian flees wildfire in Southern California
-
Now Playing: Fast-moving wildfire devastates Northern California
-
Now Playing: Family stands by man who pleaded guilty to killing family
-
Now Playing: Midterm election recount continues in Florida
-
Now Playing: California fires now deadliest in state history
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: California fire wipes out town of Paradise
-
Now Playing: George W. Bush and Laura Bush awarded Liberty Medal
-
Now Playing: Museum for pizza lovers
-
Now Playing: Vigil held for victims of California bar shooting
-
Now Playing: Protesters demand protection for Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Spider's Web' and 'The Grinch'
-
Now Playing: Pet-friendly pop-up shop opens
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here': US epidemic of gun violence continues
-
Now Playing: Crews battle new California fires
-
Now Playing: Mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in California
-
Now Playing: At least 11 injured in shooting at California bar
-
Now Playing: Shooting at Southern California bar
-
Now Playing: House Democrats win 222 seats as Republicans gain 2 Senate seats
-
Now Playing: Republicans keep control of Senate as Democrats take House