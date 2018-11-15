Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: CNN sues the president

The key ruling is expected later today in the case of CNN vs the White House and CNN's with the backing of several other news outlets is suing the president for revoking reporter Jim Acosta is. Press credentials. A cost and network officials. Appeared before DC judge for an emergency hearing they're asking for an immediate restraining order that would force the White House to return Casas press credentials. ABC's Brad milky joins us now with the details good morning Brad. A as yet as went from being a media feud which some people care about to a question over who gets to ask the president questions and win. That is something a lot of people care about. President from went at it with CNN's Jim Acosta. The White House stripped a cost our security passed now CNN is suing the White House saying this is not about security is is it about rules. This is about the president trying to squash journalists he doesn't like. Now the White House says it has broad powers to decide who gets to come to press conferences. So last ABC's chief legal analyst Dan Abrams. Are they right. You're allowed to implement the level of decorum. But. The problem for the administration year. Is that the first explanation they gave was that it was that Acosta had put its hands on in inter. Well that's not true. Did you have the president come out the couple days later. And basically say he's disgrace. No one likes him on he's not Smart. Those are not reasons that the president can exclude it. And I should mention ABC news has put out a statement saying we stand with CNN in believing Jim Acosta should have his White House passed reinstated. A federal judge is set to rule in this case this afternoon. Who have a lot more on president trumps relationship with the press on start here later this morning let's import on apple podcasts where your favorite podcasting app. And as Linda and eventful day ahead Brad thank you.

