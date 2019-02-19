Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Controversy over Kamala Harris coverage

Well that feel the Democrats eager to take on president trump is about to get even bigger Bernie Sanders is expected to lunch is 20/20 presidential bid. After sending out email blast to his biggest fundraisers meanwhile senator Kabul Harris caused quite a stir on the campaign trail. ABC's Brad milky has the details. You know guys there are two words that make every campaign manager's ears perk up holiday. Weekends. And over the weekend every candidate had an extra day all of a sudden I make their pitch. But there was this one moment in South Carolina the created a fire storm prompting the question how female candidates will be treated this year compared to men. ABC's Rachel Scott told me all started when senator Kabul Harris towards some businesses started shopping. Reporters traveling with her and they started tweeting photos where they appear to be encouraging Harris a select different items trying to modest. And it created this frenzy over social media with critics lashing out over whether or not it was at the cool orange active for those journalists to be posting that type of contact. And call into question that this is even something that they should be covering reporters also fired back saying that hey. They have to follow male candidates when they were doing male activities like motorcycle riding or jet ski oh yeah. I remember I went with Lindsey Graham liked to a skeet shooting thing in New Hampshire ones like daddy I totally I totally did on that trip. And so campaign female reporters fired back saying hey listen we followed all these Neil candidates when they were doing these activities. What is the problem with following a female candidate who just happened city stopping at a local business. And decides to shop. Yes to questions swirling around Bernie Sanders and what if he might into the race and don't sleep on former vice president Joseph Biden he popped up at a security conference in Munich over the weekend right after the current vice president spoke and it. Biden seem to get a much warmer response from the Europeans. We'll have a lot more on the twentieth when he race later this morning and start here listen on apple podcasts or your favorite podcasting app. Today DeVon. Brad thanks what we tuna man.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.