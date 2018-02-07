Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: A new era for Mexico

And voters in Mexico and the newcomer assuring and the U Arab politics with the election of a populist president thousands of people poured into the streets overnight. To celebrate the landslide victory of Honduras Manuel Lopez Obrador. He's promising to reshape his country. President trump was among the first to tweak his congratulations. But we'll have to wait and see how their relationship develops ABC's Brad Melky has more morning Brett. Hey guys five years ago Enrique Pena nieto came to power in Mexico because people want to change well five years later. Critics say that violence and corruption are worse than ever last night Mexicans made a radical change electing Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador people call him by his initials on low. And he ran for to the left of his predecessors Laura rodrigues has a journalist she's been based in Mexico City for over twenty years. And I asked her why was this a lowest moment. Primarily games and none of them people he's somebody who has taken the trouble to go and around the country be tried to truly understand the issues. He for a very long time he's proven himself is a very good mats Mexican AT. So this is or his moment potty for those reasons that pot heat losses because as a Fey again of recent. President and the alternative political parties who have promised so much and given cynical. And think about this guy's Mexico's current president. Has not had the warmest relationship with president trump will all four of the candidates running last night said they would be tougher. On the United States he can learn more about Mexico's next president on stark here later this morning. Check it out and apple podcast retriever podcasting app. Candace Maggie.

