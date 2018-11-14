Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: First lady wants Mira Ricardel fired

And turning out to the impending shake up at the White House after the First Lady publicly called for the deputy national security advisor. To be gone. Less than an hour after mirror every cadet re Cordell was spotted at an event standing behind the president. Gilani a trump spokeswoman released a statement saying Ricard L no longer deserves to serve in the White House. The aide reportedly clashed with the first lady's staff during her trip to Africa last month. As ABC's Brad milky reports other major departures may also be on tap. A guest Yasser you've got all this drama around the First Lady publicly asking her husband to fire a national security official. But the president appears to be considering some even more significant changes Houston Nielsen is the secretary of Homeland Security. And the president has appeared to beat kind of disenchanted with her for months as he has pursued more aggressive immigration policies. But now he's chief of staff John Kelly could be on the chopping block as well. ABC's terra pulmonary covers the White House master Joseph Kelley was blessed because strong general who's gonna Rangel this White House does people out of favor. General Kelly he complained that he doesn't have the political acumen that he wants in chief of staff he look at Brice president pence is. Shiva staff nick errors as someone who is much more of a political animal who mapped out an entire strategy for the vice president hitting. The stops on the campaign chiles a surrogate for president trauma and he's happy with Kelly for awhile they have. The personalities clash and the president's wrath has been direct pictures to Nielsen. Kelly has jumped in to defend her and has said explicitly if she goes IPO will now president has someone to replace Kelly. So that threat doesn't work as well. And terror till they had Election Day is over presidential wants to get more aggressive now that Democrats going to be running the house expect more hard liners not less. On his staff we will have more on some forthcoming shake ups at the white house on start here later this morning. Listen on apple podcasts where your favorite podcasting app. Candace Linda. Bret thanks.

